Global markets were left reeling after President Donald Trump’s tariffs barrage against nearly all US trading partners as governments looked down the barrel of a seven-day deadline before higher duties take effect.

Trump announced on Friday that dozens of economies, including the European Union, will face new tariff rates of between 10 and 41%.

However, implementation will be on August 7 rather than August 1, as previously announced, the White House said. This gives governments a window to rush to strike deals with Washington that set more favourable conditions.

Neighbouring Canada, one of the biggest US trade partners, was hit with 35% levies, up from 25%, effective Friday – but with wide-ranging, current exemptions remaining in place.

The tariffs are a demonstration of raw economic power that Trump sees putting US exporters in a stronger position, while encouraging domestic manufacturing by keeping out foreign imports.