Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How US President Donald Trump’s one-for-one tariff plan threatens the global economy: Peter Goodman

By Peter S. Goodman
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Rows of cars waiting to be shipped at the Port of Tianjin in China. US President Donald Trump is aiming to advance a new era in which trade treaties give way to country-to-country negotiations. Photo / New York Times

Rows of cars waiting to be shipped at the Port of Tianjin in China. US President Donald Trump is aiming to advance a new era in which trade treaties give way to country-to-country negotiations. Photo / New York Times

Opinion by Peter S. Goodman
Peter Goodman has covered the evolving trade war inside and outside the United States since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s first term.
  • Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs, increasing volatility for international businesses and challenging trade policies.
  • The tariffs aim to match levies US exports face, potentially raising costs for American consumers.
  • Experts warn this could disrupt supply chains and increase manufacturing costs, while businesses seek clarity.

The world economy was already grappling with a perplexing assortment of variables, from geopolitical conflicts and a slowdown in China to the evolving complexities of climate change. Then, US President Donald Trump unleashed a plan to uproot decades of trade policy.

In starting a process to impose so-called

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business