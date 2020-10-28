Website of the Year
Premium
Business

How Trump manoeuvred his way out of trouble in Chicago

15 minutes to read
New York Times
By: David Enrich, Russ Buettner, Mike McIntire and Susanne Craig

When his skyscraper proved a disappointment, Donald Trump defaulted on his loans, sued his bank, got much of the debt forgiven — and largely avoided paying taxes on it.

The financial crisis was in full

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.