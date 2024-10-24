Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How much bankers made from Auckland Airport’s whopper $1.4b capital raise - Stock Takes

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Auckland airport has raised $1.4 billion to help pay for its $6.6b multi-year development plan.

Auckland airport has raised $1.4 billion to help pay for its $6.6b multi-year development plan.

The juice on Auckland Airport’s $1.4b equity raise

Auckland Airport has pushed back on claims the fees of about $20 million for its $1.4 billion equity raise was “money for jam”.’

Outgoing chair Patrick Strange told shareholders that it was easy after the fact to take a pop

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business