Sky’s Soho channel, which showed White Lotus, will be re-branded HBO as part of the deal. Photo / Supplied
It has long been rumoured that HBO would launch its Max streaming app in New Zealand - going over Sky TV’s head to offer its content directly to Kiwi consumers in the same manner as Disney+.
The chatter heated up after HBO’s parent, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), took control of Three.
But in an expanded Sky TV-WBD deal revealed this morning, Sky TV will remain the exclusive home of Max content.
From October 30, there will be a new Max hub and dedicated HBO linear channel on the new Sky Box, Sky Pod and Sky Go. The Max hub will also feature on Sky’s Neon streaming service.
In addition, Max on Sky and Neon will offer WBD’s classic franchises such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, while also featuring a library from brands including the DC universe, Warner Bros., Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network and Harry Potter.
In commercial terms, Sky said in an NZX filing, “The nature and timing of the new agreement will see Sky recognising a one-off, non-cash acceleration of programming amortisation of $6-$7m, and, at the same time, Sky will receive a cash payment of $4-$5m from WBD for prepaid content at the October 30 2024 launch date.”
“This strategically significant agreement also delivers for our investors, having been secured on improved commercial terms, aligned to our stated targets,” Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said.
“This agreement will generate a free cashflow upside in H1 FY25, with the finalised financial impacts to be flowed through at the half year.”
Warner Bros Discovery subsidiary HBO launched Max in a bid to replicate the direct-to-consumer success of Disney+.
Disney pulled most of its content off Sky (and its peers around the world) after launching its direct-to-consumer app in late 2019.
In the golden era of satellite and cable, local players like Sky TV were the only conduit to a paying audience.
In the age of broadband, which cuts out the middle man in delivery terms, the likes of Sky TV play the role of aggregators, offering an audience and a single big payment that can potentially outweigh what the likes of HBO would earn from selling a streaming service such as Max directly to Kiwi consumers.
Sky faces another direct-to-consumer app challenge as it negotiates with NZ Rugby in contract renewal talks expected to wrap up by year’s end.