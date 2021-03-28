Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

How is your local economy coping? ASB Regional scoreboard breaks it down

4 minutes to read

Northland booms. Photo / Tania Whyte

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

A north/south divide is opening up as strong export prices and housing drive economic growth while tourist regions suffer, according to the latest ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard

The North Island continued to outperform the south

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.