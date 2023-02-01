The December quarter was more merciful on households than its predecessor was. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The December quarter was more merciful on households than its predecessor was. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiwis were paying slightly more for household goods at the tail-end of 2022 but inflation cooled significantly from the September quarter.

Inflation for all households was up 1.6 per cent in the December quarter, compared with the September quarter.

Back in the September quarter, household inflation was a hefty 2.1 per cent.

In the December quarter, there was minimal variation between different demographic groups but superannuitants experienced slightly lower inflation than others at 1.4 per cent.

Although inflation in the December quarter was less dramatic than the prior three-month period, the new stats also revealed annual inflation rates for households.

Year-on-year, inflation for all households was 8.2 per cent.

For beneficiaries, it was 6.9 per cent and for superannuitants, annual inflation was 7.4 per cent.

For Māori, it was 8.1 per cent.

The Stats NZ household living costs price index data was released this morning.

The data emerged just a day after signs the labour crisis might finally be easing, with unemployment rising slightly in the fourth quarter of 2022.

And it also emerged ahead of an expected Reserve Bank official cash rate hike later this month.