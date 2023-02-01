Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Respite from interest rate hikes looms as unemployment rises

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Economists say unemployment data may allow the RBNZ to slow the pace of rate hikes.

Economists say unemployment data may allow the RBNZ to slow the pace of rate hikes.

The first signs that the labour market might be softening have emerged, with unemployment rising slightly in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The change - from 3.3 per cent to 3.4 per cent - was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business