Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Home loan applications sharply down, credit law fix needed: Kiwibank boss

6 minutes to read
Home loan applications are down. Photo / 123RF

Home loan applications are down. Photo / 123RF

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Home loan applications have "fallen sharply" since the start of year and changes need to be made quickly to fix the credit law, Kiwibank boss Steve Jurkovich says.

But he is hopeful the Government's review

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.