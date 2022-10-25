Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hola - Why Air NZ went with Spanish charter operator Wamos Air

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Wamos Aircrew will operate Auckland-Perth flights for Air NZ over summer. Photo / Supplied

Wamos Aircrew will operate Auckland-Perth flights for Air NZ over summer. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand staff flew to Madrid to check out a new wet-lease operator that will fly from Auckland to Perth to help reinforce its schedule over summer.

The airline has contracted Wamos Air, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business