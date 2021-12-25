Voyager 2021 media awards
Hits and misses: The good, the bad and the ugly results from local IPOs

6 minutes to read
Rocket Lab's 22nd Electron rocket heads for Max q from Launch Complex 1 at Mahia Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Staff reporters

The market for initial public offers may have been subdued again in New Zealand, but global activity was rampant – driven by central bank stimulus and a wash of capital. The Business Herald looks back

