Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hideaki Fukutake: New WOW owner’s quiet vision for New Zealand

Liam Dann
By
7 mins to read
Hideaki Fukutake from Still, an organisation made up of niche companies, collaborations and cultural projects nurtured in a singular ecosystem. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hideaki Fukutake from Still, an organisation made up of niche companies, collaborations and cultural projects nurtured in a singular ecosystem. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand’s isolation is one of its strengths, says Hideaki Fukutake, head of Auckland-based investment firm Still.

It is quieter, slower paced and there is less noise here - and New Zealand’s people have a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business