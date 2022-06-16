Samoa's Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa addresses horticulture industry leaders in Hawke's Bay. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Samoa's Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa has confirmed her Government is looking at halting the open recruitment process for RSE workers.

Visiting Hawke's Bay on Thursday, Fiamē said her Government wanted to strengthen the RSE scheme, not stop it, which is why there's a review of the recruitment process.

Having arrangements with villages or organisations may be the way to go, she said.

"When groups travel and they come from the same village there is a greater level of success because there are built-in controls and support systems."

Fiamē said that is just an example of how the Government is looking to "improve engagement on both sides".

While speaking at the function, she also highlighted concerns around labour mobility.

Mr Apple labour manager Alistair Jamieson was there and said he will support the changes if they go ahead.

His team, along with those at many other orchards, have had the likes of teachers, police and even medical professionals from Samoa participating in the RSE scheme.

Jamieson said the RSE programme was always supposed to be focused on participants from Samoa's rural sector, not workers trained in other professions.

"We are not in the game of taking away their highly skilled people. We believe the economy of Samoa needs these people back in Samoa and we don't want to be seen as cutting across that," he said.

Regarding arrangements with villages or organisations, Fiamē said, "Samoa is a small country and labour mobility is important in terms of us having access to work here but we also have to keep the balance so that the workforce is also in a good place back at home."

The Samoan Government is reviewing recruitment processes and has not yet finalised any changes.

Samoa's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour chief executive, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, speaking from Samoa said, "The review has started and the public will be notified when it has been completed.

"There was one flight to New Zealand last month and there will be one flight this month to New Zealand and one to Australia. So it is still progressing, not stopping but slowing down to one flight a month."

He said the issues cropping up in Australia and New Zealand were the same, including drinking alcohol.

"It's the same situation, same problems, same benefits, there will always be challenges especially when people leave home for the very first time, but not all of them. They come home to build up their communities," he said.

Fiamē has thanked New Zealand's employers for supporting workers through Covid-19 and acknowledged the tough time Samoan RSE workers have had during the pandemic.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank you as employers. I appreciate the efforts that have been made for repatriation.

"I'd like to assure you that our new administration is keen to raise the quality of the programme, to meet our respective needs."