Unemployment hits nine-year high but economists see turning point ahead – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Analysis by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

Labour market stats show 160,000 are now out of work. Video / Michael Craig

There’s no question that the latest labour market numbers are ugly.

At 5.3% for the September quarter (up from 5.2% in June), the new unemployment rate is the worst in almost nine years.

As ASB economist Mark Smith points out, in nominal terms, the 160,000 people that figure represents is

