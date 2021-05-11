Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Hawke's Bay grower's $600k managed isolation bill: 'It's a complete train wreck'

3 minutes to read
The government has worked to reduce pressure by bringing in 2000 RSE workers from overseas, but horticulture labour shortages continue. Video / Otago Daily Times

The government has worked to reduce pressure by bringing in 2000 RSE workers from overseas, but horticulture labour shortages continue. Video / Otago Daily Times

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Sahiban Hyde

One Hawke's Bay fruitgrower has revealed the eye-watering cost of bringing seasonal workers into New Zealand via managed isolation, describing the situation as a "complete train wreck".

The Government's allocation of more spaces in managed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.