Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Hamish Rutherford: Hot labour market good for workers, but problems ahead

3 minutes to read
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mike Scott

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mike Scott

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

OPINION:

In terms of problems, an overheating labour market falls into the category of a good one to have.

But a shortage of labour, coupled with rising inflation pressures and asset prices, means it is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.