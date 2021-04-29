Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hamish Rutherford: Government's fix for its housing problems are just a game of whack-a-mole

5 minutes to read
Months before announcing a major package on housing in March, ministers were warned the measures could end up hurting low-income renters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Months before announcing a major package on housing in March, ministers were warned the measures could end up hurting low-income renters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

OPINION:

No one can fault the intent of the Government to try to act to address housing affordability, but almost every step it takes is simply moving the problem elsewhere.

The advice of the Ministry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.