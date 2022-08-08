Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hack hits superannuation fund Booster as member details accessed

3 minutes to read
Booster Financial Services chairman Paul Foley said the company immediately investigated and informed affected customers. Photo / Supplied

Booster Financial Services chairman Paul Foley said the company immediately investigated and informed affected customers. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Around 7500 customers of Booster Financial Services have had their personal information hacked after a staff member's personal computer was compromised.

The customers were members of Booster's superannuation scheme and data included their name, address,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.