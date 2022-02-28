Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Grocery business: Comings and goings in NZ's supermarket scene

8 minutes to read
New supermarket on the block: Four Candles aims to stock products and brands deemed too small to be sold in the major supermarkets. Photo / Supplied

New supermarket on the block: Four Candles aims to stock products and brands deemed too small to be sold in the major supermarkets. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

A nationwide supermarket chain has changed hands while another new player has opened up a glitzy shop in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite enormous disruption, operating a grocery business amidst a global pandemic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.