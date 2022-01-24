Countdown, transport companies and farmers all had to have very strong controls in place to try and keep Omicron out or stamp it down as much as it possibly could because if one peg fell over then it would disrupt the whole supply chain.
Countdown is already using rapid antigen tests (RATs) voluntarily for staff at its four distribution centres, but would like to use them far more widespread from today.
They hadn't had great advice or guidance or access to RATs at this point, but was working on this.
In terms of shortages, she said there would always be products available, but it may not be your first choice.
There had been huge demand for cat food yesterday which was already a difficult item to get in from overseas.
There were no limits on any items at this stage, but they could be introduced within a few hours if needed.