Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Great Minds: 'Felt like I was going crazy': Former cop/entrepreneur shares the brutal reality of burnout

8 minutes to read
NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Front Page Podcast Host/Columnist - NZ Herald

It was a supersize coffee that did it.

Duncan Faulkner was abroad, on a business meeting, away from his family, when the drink arrived.

"It just triggered a response in me," the entrepreneur tells the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.