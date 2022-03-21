Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Government's targeted tourism funding leaves North Island operators out in the cold

4 minutes to read
OpenRoad motorcycle tours targeted overseas visitors before the pandemic. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Anger is mounting at the Government's decision to target five South Island tourist regions with a $49 million kick-starter programme rather than help the industry across the country.

Those in other parts of the country

