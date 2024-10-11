Energy Minister Simeon Brown says the Government will not intervene in the wholesale electricity market. Photo / 123rf

Energy Minister Simeon Brown says the Government will not intervene in the wholesale electricity market. Photo / 123rf

Energy Minister Simeon Brown says neither the Government, the Electricity Authority nor Transpower will step in to insulate wholesale electricity market participants from adverse moves in power prices.

A Government Policy Statement (GPS) - released by Brown today - said individual wholesale parties were best placed to understand the risks they face and how best to “insure” against those risks for their particular circumstances.

It was therefore important for each wholesale buyer and seller of electricity to have in place risk management arrangements and for wholesale buyers and sellers to regularly sign off on their company’s risk management position.

“Neither the Government nor the Electricity Authority nor the System Operator [Transpower] will step in to insulate wholesale market participants from risk or to protect them from their failure to manage their own energy supply risks.”

The statement follows the closure of Winstone Pulp International’s two mills in the central North Island.