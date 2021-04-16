Website of the Year

Business

Government was preparing to directly subsidise Rio Tinto's transmission costs

Within an hour of Rio Tinto announcing a strategic review of Tiwai Point, Labour ministers promised there would be no financial assistance from the Government. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

In public the Government was clear: whatever Rio Tinto might threaten to do with the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, taxpayers were not going to simply write a cheque to stave off closure.

In private, the

