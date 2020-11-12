Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Government pays out final $4m of $50m media company bailout. Where did the money go?

5 minutes to read

Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi. Photo / File

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

The Government this week paid out the final $4 million as part of its $50m bailout to media companies affected by Covid-19.

This will see more than 300 New Zealand magazines and community newspapers get

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.