‘Gouging’, ‘valuable’: Kiwi firms split on the new option to pay $58 a month for Facebook verification, priority support

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Scott Lawrie Gallery director Scott Lawrie says he gave up on Facebook after spending heavily on advertising but nonetheless having to wait weeks for help after his account was hacked. "It saddens me that even basic customer service can only be had for an additional monthly fee. That’s just plain wrong," he says.

Meta is using New Zealand as a testbed for Meta Verified for Business. Small business owners canvassed by the Herald have given the move a mixed reception.

The firm says Kiwi businesses are the first

