Getting impersonator accounts taken down: Elon Musk’s Twitter 1, Meta: 0

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Frances Cook. Probably. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

On being targetted by a fake account, and Budget 2023′s disappointing cuts to two of our watchdogs.

I feared the worst when an ex-colleague alerted me that I’d been targeted by an imposter account

