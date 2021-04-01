Website of the Year

Google urges its staff to return to the office

2 minutes to read
Google employs 200,000 staff around the world. Photo / Getty Images

By: Margi Murphy for The Telegraph

Google staff have been told to come back to the office after the pandemic ends in a sign that major employers are losing faith in remote working.

The company has asked workers in the United

