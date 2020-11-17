Global dairy prices rebound at auction

Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction have rebounded, after a 2.0 per cent dip earlier this month.

In the first auction post news of two potentially viable vaccines, prices rose 1.8 per cent across the board to an average US$3,157/tonne.

Whole Milk Powder - which has the biggest bearing on Fonterra's Farmgate milk price - followed suit with a 1.8 per cent increase also, to an average US$3,037/tonne.

Skim Milk Powder regained a little headway after a 4.4 per cent fall earlier this month, to lift 2.5 per cent, averaging US$2,799/tonne.

The biggest rise came from Anhydrous Milk Fat, with a 4.4 per cent jump to average US$4,175/tonne, while butter rose 0.4 per cent to US$3,838/tonne.

Going against the grain, but with very little product offered, Lactose fell 18.8 per cent to US$887/tonne and cheddar dropped 3.5 per cent to an average US$3,641/tonne.

A total of 35,303MT of product was sold, attracting 110 bidders over 16 rounds.

In a market update on October 15, Fonterra increased the midpoint of its forecast farmgate milk price for the 2020/21 season by 40 cents to $6.80, but retained its $1 range of between $6.30 and $7.30.