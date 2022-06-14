Voyager 2021 media awards
Gib crisis: Fletcher imported plasterboard for six months, talks with CSR unsuccessful

5 minutes to read
Drone footage shows the Tauranga GIB factory under construction. Video / NZ Herald

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Fletcher Building, with a 94 per cent stranglehold on our plasterboard supply, imported product for six months to try to ease the crisis and it hopes to start that up again soon.

But even that

