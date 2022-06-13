Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Gib crisis: Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor cites stockpiling as partial cause

4 minutes to read
Ross Taylor tells of the response to the Gib crisis. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ross Taylor tells of the response to the Gib crisis. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Fletcher Building's chief executive says Gib stockpiling is partly to blame for the supply shortage because fewer pallets are being returned - clear evidence of hoarding.

Ross Taylor said he didn't want to over-emphasise this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.