Business

Gib crisis: Naylor Love imports Australian Boral plasterboard amid Winstone shortage

6 minutes to read
Shane Brealey is angry about Gib being unable to supply New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

The head of one of New Zealand's biggest commercial builders says it has been forced to import plasterboard from an Australian manufacturing giant because of this country's Gib shortage.

Rick Herd, chief executive of Naylor

