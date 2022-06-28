Fire crews battle a huge blaze in Auckland, New Zealand’s latest support for Ukraine and how the parliament protest affected our police in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

Buyers of Delivering Dreams Ltd (DDL) apartments at Ellerslie are complaining about what they describe as a lack of progress on their units amid publicised financial troubles at a separate development at Flat Bush.

But the Ellerslie scheme's developer says although dates had been "affected" by delays including Gib deliveries, work is continuing.

Receivers were this month appointed to two DDL companies involved in a 122-home townhouse and apartment project at Ormiston Rd, Flat Bush.

But now buyers and neighbours of the under-development Neodomo Ellerslie apartments by DDL Estates say they are concerned about progress.

Apartments were meant to be delivered last April but sunset clauses were extended due to the pandemic. The apartments aren't now due to be finished until this December and they are waiting to see what happens next.

Marcus Jacobson, who owns DDL Estates, said schedules had been delayed but work was progressing.

"Delivery dates have been affected by supply and availability of construction services. However, we are pushing ahead with construction," he said today.

"Most of the Gib lining is now on walls and ceiling, though we are waiting on a further Gib delivery. After four months' wait, we now expect delivery in the next week. Drainage work is not complete but is estimated to be only a few days away.

"Other utilities such as water, gas and power are nearly ready for installation."

Work is progressing, he stressed, and no one had complained directly to him.

"The delays are frustrating but we expect to complete as quickly as possible, dependent on deliveries we can't control," Jacobson said.

However buyers were adamant that if the places are finished by December, they would be around 18 months late.

The project is a twin-block apartment scheme at 42 Arthur St where one buyer said around 23 units were partly finished. DDL is advertising 23 on-site car parks at the apartment scheme.

But the site was not secured, doors and windows were either not installed or open and anyone could enter the site, the buyer said.

"I'm worried it's going to be trashed," she said.

"We have not been advised of any change with the development. However, all communication has stopped, we get no return emails or phone calls and there is no one on-site. Everything has been left open and accessible with stockpiles of Gib in the units, no security etc."

Another buyer had similar concerns.

"No one has been seen on the Ellerslie site since the Flat Bush receivership information broke. The site is a mess, diggers, and equipment have been left on-site with drainage works incomplete," one person told the Herald.

"Water and runoff are regularly occurring as drainage is blocked and downpipes have not been connected."

DDL advertised the project as: "Ellerslie's trendiest new development, offering stylish two-bedroom walk-ups from $695,000 onwards."

Companies Office data for DDL Estates shows it is owned by Rua Whare which in turn is owned by Jacobson of Watchman Capital.

DDL Homes Ormiston 2020 and DDL Homes Ormiston are in voluntary administration and receivership. Calibre Partners is running that and told buyers this month it was assessing the site and stage of buildings at Flat Bush. Their deposits are safely in separate accounts.

Jacobson said the DDL project at Ellerslie had nothing to do with the DDL project at Ormiston, Flat Bush.

DDL is advertising the Ellerslie project as being "sold out".

One buyer said she wasn't worried about her deposit because she thought that was safe but she wondered when people would get updates about progress on the site.

A neighbour of the DDL Ellerslie project said materials were waiting to be used.

"There was Gib delivered a couple of months ago. But it appears to be unfinished both inside and out. I feel awful for the purchasers. Hopefully they are up to date with what's happening at this site."

Earthworks machinery was removed from the site yesterday, one person said.

"There has been no work on-site for about three weeks," the person claimed.