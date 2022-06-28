Voyager 2021 media awards
Gib crisis: Buyers of DDL's Neodomo Ellerslie apartments worry about progress, developer reassures

Fire crews battle a huge blaze in Auckland, New Zealand’s latest support for Ukraine and how the parliament protest affected our police in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Buyers of Delivering Dreams Ltd (DDL) apartments at Ellerslie are complaining about what they describe as a lack of progress on their units amid publicised financial troubles at a separate development at Flat Bush.

