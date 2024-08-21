Genesis said the latest result was hit by gas supply constraints, low hydro and wind levels and a seven-month unplanned outage of its gas-powered turbine at Huntly – Unit 5.

Fuel costs were $169.5m higher, but the company said “99.9%” of Genesis customers were not impacted by the higher wholesale prices.

During the period, progress was made in delivering on its “Gen35″ strategy to substantially lift its investment in solar, grid scale battery storage and wind power, which is aimed at growing the renewable portfolio to around 8300 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The first stage of a new lower-cost retail operating model was implemented, a final investment decision was made on installing 100 MW/200 MWh of battery storage at the Huntly Power Station, a new site for a 127 MWp (megawatt peak) solar farm was confirmed, and negotiations were ongoing in securing a local and sustainable supply chain of biomass.

Genesis declared a final dividend of 7.0 cps, taking the annual declared dividend to 14.0 cps.

Chief executive Malcolm Johns said Gen35 was focused on driving earnings growth from new investments by 2027.

Current market conditions - low lake levels and constrained gas supply - demonstrated that energy security was “non-negotiable” in a high renewables grid.

“The market conditions New Zealand is experiencing demonstrate the critical importance of energy security to the New Zealand economy,” Johns said.

“Over the next four years Genesis is targeting building 500 MW of new renewable electricity and freeing up 500 MW of baseload generation at Huntly to support energy security,” he said.

Looking ahead, Genesis expects Ebitdaf of around $460m in the 2025 financial year.

The company noted current volatility across electricity and gas markets and said this could result in a wider range of earnings outcomes.

“Guidance is subject to gas availability, plant availability, hydrology and any material adverse events or circumstances,” it said.

