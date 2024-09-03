Genesis Energy to start hot water trials over next 12 months

The energy shortage is forcing manufacturers to cut production to keep power flowing to households. Will more renewable electricity fix the problem for the future?

Genesis Energy says it will run a trial with 10,000 residential customers to see whether altering the time of their hot water heating will reduce power bills and relieve strain on the national power grid at peak times.

The trial is the start of an energy flexibility programme that will be rolled out over the next few years, Genesis said.

NZX-listed Genesis has partnered with Australian technology company and metering business Bluecurrent to remotely control the hot water settings of customers throughout New Zealand over the next 12 months.

Genesis’ chief retail officer Stephen England-Hall said water heating accounted for about 30% of an average household’s energy use.

“Around 60% of customers told us through a survey that they would like our help in managing their water heating to maximise efficiency and savings,” he said.