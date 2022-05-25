Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

GCSB boss: Putin-supporting cybercriminals could target NZ

4 minutes to read
Russian hackers have threatened to attack any country that supports Ukraine. Image / Getty Creative

Russian hackers have threatened to attack any country that supports Ukraine. Image / Getty Creative

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

In cybersecurity terms, there's good news and bad news about the Ukraine crisis.

The good news: GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton says while Russia has coupled its battlefield invasion of Ukraine with a cyber offensive, as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.