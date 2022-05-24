Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Cert NZ finds NFT threat, Budget 2022 details remain elusive

5 minutes to read
A lurking threat? Photo / Getty Images

A lurking threat? Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

If that deal involving a jpg of a bored ape looks too good to be true, that's because it probably is, cyber watchdog says.

The Government's Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ) is warning about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.