Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Still a lot to be done' - Muted industry reaction to tech policy in Budget 2022

5 minutes to read
Digital Economy and Communications Minister, David Clark. Photo / Dean Purcell

Digital Economy and Communications Minister, David Clark. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Budget 2022 offered only modest new spending tech sector initiatives, with most of the spending pre-announced or repackaged.

It was confirmed there would be $20 million over four years for a digital industry transformation plan,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.