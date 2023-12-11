Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fruit processing technology under threat along with jobs in Tomra company shake-up

By
3 mins to read
Norwegian company Tomra's restructure is likely to affect the fruit-handling technology sector.

Norwegian company Tomra's restructure is likely to affect the fruit-handling technology sector.

Owners of millions of dollars of specialised fruit handling systems are nervously awaiting the shape of a looming restructure by multinational food processor Tomra likely to cost dozens of New Zealand jobs.

The Herald last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business