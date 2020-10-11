Website of the Year

Business

From doughnuts to weed: Five businesses that opened in pandemic NYC

6 minutes to read

A new Krispy Kreme opened in Times Square last month. Photo / Amr Alfiky, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Alix Strauss

New Yorkers, it seems, still want to dine out, eat carbs and cheese, buy lipstick and get high (but maybe not in that order).

The numbers are staggering: More than 2,800 businesses have closed in

