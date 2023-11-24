Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Frankly, I’m disgusted’: Investors hit back at Warehouse board for disappointing service and earnings

Alka Prasad
By
4 mins to read
The country’s largest retailer The Warehouse Group has seen its annual profit tumble by 65.6 per cent. Its CEO explains how it’s managing increased costs and crime. Video / NZ Herald

The Warehouse board fronted up to investors today at its annual general meeting, with some disgruntled and “disgusted” with the company’s customer service, dropping share price and hard-to-access loyalty scheme.

The first investor to grill

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business