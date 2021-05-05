Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Frances Cook: Of course I go to work for money, and so do you

4 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Frances Cook
By:

NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION:

Labour's announcement that it's freezing pay rates for public sector workers is an astonishing kick in the guts for the heroes of the "team of five million".

In case you missed it, the announcement

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.