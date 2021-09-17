Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: NZ oddly mute on China's trade overture

6 minutes to read
Xi Jinping has read the new Australia-US-UK security deal as an offensive move against China. Photos / Getty Images

Xi Jinping has read the new Australia-US-UK security deal as an offensive move against China. Photos / Getty Images

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

There was once a time when New Zealand Prime Ministers and Trade ministers would have shouted cock-a-hoop the news that China had finally applied (via NZ) to join the massive CPTPP trade bloc.

Certainly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.