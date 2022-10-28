Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: New York business mission, new thinking on NZ's future

Fran O'Sullivan
By
7 mins to read
Air NZ wants Kiwi businesspeople to think about what New York - and the wider US - has to offer. Photo / NYC & Co

Air NZ wants Kiwi businesspeople to think about what New York - and the wider US - has to offer. Photo / NYC & Co

OPINION:

Take a bunch of CEOs to New York. Put them in front of four stellar thought leaders and two outstanding US CEOs. Then ask them to distil their lessons into actionable insights and focus

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business