Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Light rail - it's time to stop the talking and start digging

4 minutes to read
An artist's impression of Auckland's planned CBD-airport light rail line, which the Government says could slash travel times in half. Photo / Supplied

An artist's impression of Auckland's planned CBD-airport light rail line, which the Government says could slash travel times in half. Photo / Supplied

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

Labour Cabinet ministers tried and failed to broker a confidential agreement with their National counterparts to reach a consensus over the multibillion-dollar Auckland light rail project.

The upshot is that the $14.6 billion project

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.