Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Jacinda Ardern needs to convert spin into action

5 minutes to read

The ground shifted from under Jacinda Ardern when she lost close to 25 per cent of her support as preferred prime minister in the One News Colmar Brunton poll this week. Photo / File

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

The Prime Minister's personal brand has become so intertwined with crises – think the Christchurch terrorist attack which was again memorialised this week - that she has readily been able to capitalise on her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.