Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: How many eggs fit into a Chinese basket?

7 minutes to read
Supermarket shopping in Beijing. China looks likely to remain a valuable market for New Zealand for the foreseeable future. Photo / AP

Supermarket shopping in Beijing. China looks likely to remain a valuable market for New Zealand for the foreseeable future. Photo / AP

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

China is not a market for the faint-hearted.

There have always been hidden barriers to operating freely in the Chinese economy.

But talking openly about political risk factors — perceived or otherwise — has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.