Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Has Simon Bridges' exit exposed a Christopher Luxon blindspot?

6 minutes to read
Simon Bridges has made a sensible decision to trade politics for a business career - and he shouldn't look back. Photo / George Heard

Simon Bridges has made a sensible decision to trade politics for a business career - and he shouldn't look back. Photo / George Heard

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

If Christopher Luxon was back in his old role at Air New Zealand, his board would be asking "how come our CEO has been so careless as to lose a key appointment just three

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.