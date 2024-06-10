An alleged burglary at a drug disposal site has been linked to serious drug charges. Composite photo / NZME

Four employees have been charged over an alleged methamphetamine conspiracy after a burglary at an Auckland site used to dispose of illegal narcotics.

It’s understood the waste management facility was used to destroy drugs seized during police operations, and that people with inside knowledge of the facility allegedly stole then sold or tried to sell the illicit drugs.

A legal source said some of those involved in an alleged drug ring were initially charged with burglary, after an incident at the facility in November.

But police have since charged at least one defendant with drug offences dating back to March 2023.

Waste management company WM New Zealand confirmed a recent police operation involved four employees based at an Auckland facility.

“We are currently gathering information and are cooperating fully with police throughout their investigation,” the company said today.

“Our facilities are well protected with background checks for all employees, access control systems and security cameras for 24/7 monitoring,” the company added.

“We have robust protocols and we thoroughly train our staff to ensure everyone’s safety.”

A 30-year-old man from Wesley near central Auckland’s Mt Roskill appeared in court on May 17.

A police spokesman said that man was remanded on bail.

He was charged with burglary for drugs and conspiracy to deal ecstasy and meth and faces a maximum jail term of 14 years if convicted.

A case review hearing is now set for him on August 23 at Manukau District Court.

A 59-year-old Favona man was charged with dealing ecstasy, conspiring to deal meth and burglary for drugs.

He will appear for a case review hearing on September 6 at Manukau District Court and police said he had been remanded on bail.

A hearing in September is also set for a 43-year-old woman who was not facing burglary charges but was charged with conspiracy to deal a class A drug and remanded on bail.

And a 25-year-old man was remanded on bail, also charged with conspiracy to deal drugs, but not charged with burglary. He also has a court hearing on September 6.

Due to security risks, the locations of drug disposal or destruction sites tend not to be widely disclosed.

Police alleged in court documents that aside from the four people charged, “persons unknown” were involved in a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine.

Police today did not answer questions about drug disposal.

A New Zealand Police policy manual said police kept a register of property used to electronically record and maintain records of drug exhibits.

In some cases, drugs were entrusted to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

“Controlled drugs that cannot be immediately delivered to ESR must be stored at a police station in a drug safe, drug security cabinet or a secure area approved by the district commander for that purpose,” the police manual says.

“Controlled drugs or prohibited plants not required in court proceedings remain with ESR until the court proceedings are finalised,” the manual added.

The officer in charge of the case must notify ESR when the case concluded and authorise drug disposal, the manual said.

ESR has been approached for comment.

An Auckland Council document about waste management from November last year said there were not many operators in the hazardous waste disposal industry.

“The hazardous waste market comprises both liquid and solid wastes that, in general, require further treatment before conventional disposal methods can be used,” the council’s Waste Assessment 2023 report said.

“A range of treatment processes are used before hazardous wastes can be safely disposed. Most disposal is either to landfill or through the trade waste system.”

